[Everlast] - Active Dev + staff | Custom Terrain Survival | MCMMO | Mob Arena | Quests

Try Our Newly Re-Invigorated Community Focused Survival Server. For Bedrock, use: " 167.114.220.8 " with Port: " 19132 " I first got the inspiration to create this server after playing on numerous others. I noticed a pattern, every server offered the same things with very little difference, some having more success than others. Some even dying rather quickly after their release. After years of experience and dedication through playing Minecraft, I learned what players wanted most, something new, something unique, yet simple enough to adapt to and have fun playing, with endless amounts of content to immerse themselves into. After heavy development, countless hours of hard work, and determination, all of my team and I bring you Everlast. "A whole new world awaits... "