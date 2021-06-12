Cancel
Detroit, MI

Johnson struggling at Detroit, trying to stay out of the way

WFMZ-TV Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has struggled at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in just his second career street course and fourth career IndyCar race. He was far off the pace of the leaders headed into the Saturday and Sunday doubleheader races. But the seven-time NASCAR champion said he was not the driver who had Will Power so incensed following practice that Power was vowing to fight. Power was annoyed at drivers who were backing up on the track. Johnson admitted to being the slowest in the field and drivers were having to back up to avoid him.

