Governor Parson signs HB 85 establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 85 into law establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri. The bill prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders, or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. These protections against federal overreach are triggered if federal officials attempt to violate the state or federal constitution.