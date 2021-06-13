Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson signs HB 85 establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act

By Chanel Porter
newspressnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 85 into law establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri. The bill prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders, or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. These protections against federal overreach are triggered if federal officials attempt to violate the state or federal constitution.

www.newspressnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#State Of Missouri#Kmiz#Missourians#Democrat#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.