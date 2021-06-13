Slave Owner Called ‘White Refugee’ By North Carolina Plantation In Racist Juneteenth Event Promo
Following criticism, Historic Latta Plantation in Huntersville, North Carolina has canceled an event that promised to share the story of “white refugees.”. On Friday (June 11), Latta Plantation shared a Facebook post with a racist description of an event that was set to take place next Saturday, June 19 (Juneteenth). The description omits Black people’s enslavement to white people in the United States, but focuses on an anonymous slave owner who referred to himself as “massa '' and the struggles he faced as a so-called “white refugee.”www.bet.com