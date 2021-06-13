Slave Owner Called ‘White Refugee’ By North Carolina Plantation In Racist Juneteenth Event Promo

Two students are suing the city of Atlanta after a May 30, 2020 arrest that they say inflicted trauma, anxiety and pain. A little more than a year after the terrifying event, Messiah Young and his girlfriend Taniyah Pilgrim still feel the effects. Pilgrim is a student at Spelman College, and Young is a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta. The students were driving near a George Floyd protest when they were targeted and forcibly removed from their vehicle. Body-camera footage released by police shows officers smashing through the driver’s side window and snatching Young, 23, and Pilgrim, 21, out of the vehicle.