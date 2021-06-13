World War Z: Aftermath Launches in 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC; PS5 and Xbox Series Versions Coming in 2022
Saber Interactive has announced that their co-op zombie shooter World War Z is getting new content later this year when World War Z: Aftermath launches. The Aftermath expansion will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2021. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version of the game will follow in early 2022 and anyone who owns the game and buys the Aftermath expansion on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade when those new versions release.thisgengaming.com