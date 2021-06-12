Godfall is Coming to PlayStation 4 on August 10 Alongside Fire & Darkness Expansion

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games have announced that they are bringing Godfall to the PlayStation 4 on August 10. Godfall launched on PlayStation 5 and PC in November 2020. The team will also be releasing the first paid expansion, Fire & Darkness, on the same day and the free Lightbringer update. PlayStation 4 players will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free and cross-play will be supported between platforms. The Lightbringer update will include matchmaking, new loot, and more.