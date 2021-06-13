Cancel
Kirksville, MO

Two-vehicle crash injures 2 in Kirksville

By Caelan McGee
ktvo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Around 3 p.m. on Saturday Kirksville crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Baltimore and Potter. According to officers on scene a black Ford Mustang, driven by 33-year-old Gaillord Ngandu of Kirksville, was headed south on Baltimore when it failed to stop at a red light. A red pickup truck, driven by 83-year-old Bobby Holt also of Kirksville, was turning left from Potter onto Baltimore when he was struck by the Mustang.

