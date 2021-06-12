Copa America: Venezuela has 8 players, Bolivia 3 with virus

The next set of matches in the Copa America see Ecuador face Peru and Brazil face Colombia. The next games from the Copa America come from Group B as Ecuador take on Peru in Goiania while Brazil play Colombia in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuador are in need of the points as they are currently bottom of the group while Peru are 3rd on three points. Brazil versus Colombia sees the top two face off and the hosts will book their spot in the quarter finals with a win or if Ecuador fail to beat Peru. Depending on what happens in Goiania, Colombia can also seal qualification against Brazil. In other news, Bolivia have received a boost as Marcelo Martins, Henry Vaca and Luis Haquin are now available after getting over coronavirus while Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has accused Chile's players of diving during the 1-1 draw with Uruguay.