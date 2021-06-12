Cancel
Copa America: Venezuela has 8 players, Bolivia 3 with virus

By MAURICIO SAVARESE AP Sports Writer
Yuma Daily Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Copa America has yet to kick off, but 11 players have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Brazil. Eight are Venezuelans and three Bolivians, soccer bodies of the two countries said on Saturday. Venezuela, which plays the opener of the tournament on Sunday against the...

www.yumasun.com
