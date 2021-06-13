Rachel Kippen, Our Ocean Backyard | Nonprofit organizations partner to address climate equity for World Oceans Week
A vital and exemplary collaboration has been brewing between local nonprofits Save Our Shores and the Resource Center for Nonviolence. This spring, the organizations launched their “California Ocean and Climate Justice-Focused BIPOC Mini Fellowship” which prioritizes amplifying the voices of “emerging BIPOC environmental justice leaders to inspire California to harness its vast wealth, cultural influence, and startup mindset in time to regenerate our ocean and lands and create a just, sustainable global future.”www.santacruzsentinel.com