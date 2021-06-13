Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Rachel Kippen, Our Ocean Backyard | Nonprofit organizations partner to address climate equity for World Oceans Week

By Rachel Kippen
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vital and exemplary collaboration has been brewing between local nonprofits Save Our Shores and the Resource Center for Nonviolence. This spring, the organizations launched their “California Ocean and Climate Justice-Focused BIPOC Mini Fellowship” which prioritizes amplifying the voices of “emerging BIPOC environmental justice leaders to inspire California to harness its vast wealth, cultural influence, and startup mindset in time to regenerate our ocean and lands and create a just, sustainable global future.”

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Fellows, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Society
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Climate#Volunteers#Save Our Shores#Bipoc#Rcnv#Regeneration#The Uc Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ABC News

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in major Capitol riot conspiracy case

A member of the Oath Keepers charged in the Justice Department's sprawling conspiracy case targeting the group for its alleged coordination during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the far-right militia group.