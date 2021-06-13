Cancel
UEFA

Eriksen sends message to Inter players following collapse at Euros

By Andrew Steel
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Eriksen sent a message to his Inter team-mates after his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 defeat to Finland on Saturday, says club CEO Giuseppe Marotta. The playmaker required extensive medical attention at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen late in the first half of his country's Group B opener against their Nordic rivals, with the game suspended for the best part of two hours following his removal to hospital.

www.sportingnews.com
Christian Eriksen
Romelu Lukaku
#Copenhagen#Inter#Covid#Danish
Finland
Denmark
Belgium
Europe
