Search warrant reveals details on fatal shooting near Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — A 70-year-old Northumberland County man died when a state trooper returned fire after the man shot at police outside a home just south of Watsontown, according to state police at Stonington.

William Michael Kradlak Jr. died at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, at 4:41 p.m. June 11, less than one hour after the shooting, according to information included in a search warrant issued for the home.

What led Kradlak to fire at police outside 7720 State Route 44 in Delaware Township isn’t clear in the court document. State police haven’t commented on this aspect of the incident.

Per state police regulations, a joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and state police, Trooper Mark Reasner, a state police spokesman, said. State police did not release the name of the officer who fired, also per state police regulation.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton, issued the warrant Friday night to Trooper Jessica Naschke. Investigators sought evidence inside the home owned by Kradlak’s half-brother, Dirk van Heiningen, 78. Items sought include firearms and ammunition, cellphones and electronic communication devices, documents including potentially a suicide note, recording devices and video surveillance footage, the warrant states.

A state trooper first responded to the home just after 3 p.m. following a 911 hangup call.

According to the warrant, Kradlak refused to identify himself and sought to prevent the responding trooper from speaking with van Heiningen.

When the homeowner ultimately exited the house to speak with the trooper, state police said Kradlak was observed holding a gun that he is believed to have pulled from his waistband and unlocked the gun’s safety, the warrant states.

Police said van Heiningen also refused to identify Kradlak, though the homeowner appeared in good health and not to be in distress.

Because Kradlak had been armed and either pointed or brandished the gun while speaking with the trooper, police received authorization from Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner to pursue an aggravated assault charge, the warrant states. The trooper looked to search the home for weapons and identifying information, according to the warrant.

The trooper was on the telephone with Naschke as he returned to 7720 State Route 44 about 3:50 p.m. and observed van Heiningen and Kradlak exit the home and enter a vehicle, the warrant states. According to the warrant, Kradlak was carrying a duffel bag large enough to conceal a rifle.

When van Heiningen began to back the car out of the driveway, the warrant states, the trooper initiated a traffic stop and ordered the men to exit the vehicle.

“He’s holding a gun. He hasn’t pointed at me yet,” Naschke quotes the unidentified trooper in the warrant. “Shots fired.”

Emergency medical personnel with Susquehanna Emergency Services were stationed nearby and attempted life-saving measures on Kradlak before he was transported to the hospital, the warrant states.

After the shooting, the warrant states that troopers cleared the home as a safety check and observed multiple firearms throughout the house along with a makeshift video production studio in the basement.

PennDOT reported that after the shooting Route 44 was closed between Route 44’s intersection with Susquehanna Trail in McEwensville and Dickson Avenue in Watsontown Borough. It’s since reopened.