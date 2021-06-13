Cancel
Arietta of Spirits Journeys to the Spirit Realm This Summer

By Jacob Bukacek on June 12, 2021
Cover picture for the articleEven though E3 week is working a little differently this year, there are still plenty of announcements coming out of both the AAA and indie sectors. One such indie game is Arietta of Spirits, a top-down adventure game starring a young girl whose life takes a turn upon meeting a new friend near the woods. Upon meeting said friend, Arietta gains the ability to see spirits, and this sets her on a journey to uncover the mysteries of the spirit realm.

