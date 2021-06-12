Lovullo: 'We got to believe and get it done'

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled OF Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment. Crichton now becomes just another ex-future closer for the Diamondbacks. He took the role last year, after Archie Bradley was dealt, and performed very well. He went 5-for-5 in save opportunities after getting the job, and had a 2.42 ERA for the year. This season? Not so much. Though let’s face it, nobody has got a save for the D-backs this month. But Crichton’s ERA has ballooned to north of six (6.04), and even if he has been a bit unlucky, his FIP of 4.86 is still close to a run and a half worse than what it was last season. He has walked almost as many (12) as he has struck out (15), and with hitters batting .315 against him, that’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll see if he makes it through waivers or not.