Lovullo: 'We got to believe and get it done'

MLB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Hope is great. Conviction is better. That's the message manager Torey Lovullo wants to get through to his team. On Saturday afternoon, the D-backs were oh so close to snapping their losing streak, only to watch a furious ninth-inning rally by the Angels send them to a ninth straight loss, this one by an 8-7 margin at Chase Field.

