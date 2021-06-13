CHEF LeRoy Butler LEAPS into National Cheese Month with Recipes and Respect for Wisconsin as the “State of Cheese”

Pro Bowler and Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler joins Dane to talk about the legacy of the “Lambeau Leap” and his transition from Super Bowl Champ to Chef. Hear as LeRoy talks about how Wisconsin is leading the way in the world of cheese, and how family farms continue to make America’s Dairyland great. Listen as LeRoy gives us a recipe or two and of course a mention of his famous Mac-N-Cheese. For more information on it all and the 600 types of cheese being made in Wisconsin go to https://www.wisconsincheese.com.