Many moviegoers who have seen the latest marketing material for the horror-comedy known as Werewolves Within might not know that it was based on a Ubisoft video game, which is why the video game producers have given fans a brand new look at the film starring comedian Sam Richardson and a star-studded cast of small-town folks who begin to realize that a lycanthrope is currently stalking them and that no one can be trusted since anyone could be a werewolf in disguise. With the game arriving in 2016, the film has certainly taken some liberties from the original entry in the best ways.