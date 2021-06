Disney California Adventure’s new Avengers Campus got off to a bit of a rocky start. On opening day, guests lined up for up to 8 hours for a chance to see the super-hero themed land. Unfortunately, the main attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, requires a Virtual Queue spot in order to ride (with no standby available) and Mobile Order was practically required to eat in the land. With only a tiny shop and some character shows left for guests to enjoy, there were lots of guests who had waited the better part of the day to see a land that they really couldn’t experience much of.