East Catholic wins Class M state baseball championship

Buy Now Game photos from the East Catholic vs Northwestern, the Eagles won 7-0 for the state title, Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

MIDDLETOWN—Frank Mozzicato woke up Saturday morning in Ellington and headed to Dunkin' Donuts for his usual gameday meal of three bacon, egg and cheese wraps.

He then spent time with his older brother Anthony and his close friend and teammate Ryan Shaw before heading to East Catholic to catch the team bus to Palmer Field for the CIAC Class M championship game.

After polishing off the wraps, Mozzicato, a senior left hander from Ellington, took the mound and devoured Northwestern's lineup.

Mozzicato pitched a shutout with 17 strikeouts to lead top-seeded East Catholic to its first state title since 1997 with a 7-0 victory over the second-seeded Highlanders.

“I have confidence in (catcher) Hank (Penders),” Mozzicato said. “We had a gameplan going in and I know every play is going to be made behind me.”

The title is East Catholic's fifth in program history. The Eagles also won in 1975, 1983, 1996, and 1997 under Jim Penders Sr., the team’s all-time winningest coach, who was at Palmer to watch his grandson, Hank, hoist the trophy.

“Winning this means the world to me,” Penders said. “It's pretty cool to do it in front of my grandpa. I'll never beat him. He's got four. I'm not catching that. But I’m really glad he was here.”

Mozzicato allowed one hit—a double by Fred Camp to lead off the top of the fourth—and didn't walk a batter. The left hander, projected to be a high-round pick in July’s MLB draft, finished his high school career with a 49Î-inning scoreless streak. He allowed one earned run and struck out 135 batters in 55Î innings this season after losing his junior season to the pandemic.

Mozzicato also starred at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Shaw added two hits for the Eagles (25-0).

Bubba Risedorf took the loss for Northwestern (23-2). The senior right hander allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out nine and walking one in 6Ï innings.

East Catholic jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Maryland commit Alex Irizarry’s RBI single and Ryan St. Jean’s sac fly.

The Eagles added two runs in the second on a Chris Connelly RBI single and a Mozzicato RBI triple.

East Catholic added three runs in the fifth on a botched rundown play, a Michael Wearne sac fly and a passed ball.

“Bubba (Mozzicato) is a competitor, he’s not going to back down,” East Catholic coach Marin Fiori said. “When he sees radar guns (of major league scouts), he says, ‘I’m going to show them my stuff.’ So we wanted to be aggressive and get his pitch count up and we were able to do that. Our kids grind and battle every pitch.”

Mozzicato retired the final 12 batters he faced, 10 by strikeout. He struck out the side in the second, fifth and seventh innings.

“He likes to throw that curveball a lot at the beginning because as soon as he has the feel for it, he knows he will be able to compete,” Fiori said. “When he had it and the umpire was calling it from the get-go, we kind of knew we would be in good shape….Frankie’s got confidence in himself. He doesn’t let anything rattle him.”

After singling in the sixth, Mozzicato was lifted for a pinch runner and received a standing ovation. He returned to the mound for the seventh and, after striking out the side, threw his cap in the air and bear-hugged Penders, who dragged him down to the bottom of the team’s dog pile.

“(The senior class) had a group chat that started freshman year called ‘2021 champs,’ and we lived up to it.” Mozzicato said. “We couldn’t be happier….We texted in it (Saturday) morning, ‘Let’s get it done,’ and mission accomplished.”