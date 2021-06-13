Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Chester County Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Friend While Playing Dice

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ifFj_0aSfzopT00
Dapree Bryant Photo Credit: Chester County DA's Office

A 20-year-old Coatesville man playing with a handgun accidentally shot and killed his friend while playing dice, authorities announced.

Dapree Bryant and Daryl Perry, 18, were playing dice at a house on the 300block of Community Lane in Coatesville on May 29, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Perry was sitting in a chair looking at his phone when Bryant picked up a gun sitting on a plastic tub in the garage and began to play with it, Ryan said.

The 9mm "ghost gun" went off and struck Perry, authorities said.

Police arriving at the scene found blood on the driveway and outside a garage.

Bryant and another person at the scene brought Perry to a hospital. He was later transferred to Paoli Hospital, where he died the following day.

Police were initially told that an unknown gunman fired into the garage and struck Perry, but were later told that Bryant had accidentally discharged the weapon, Ryan said.

The gun and a box of bullets were found in Bryant's car, authorities said. Bryant does not have a license to carry a gun.

On June 2, Coatesville police recovered another firearm that was used in the shooting, authorities said.

Bryant was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and related offenses.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16, before Magisterial District Judge Hines. Bail was set at $100,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dice#Firearms#Community Lane#Paoli Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

PA State Police: Chester County Woman, 2 Kids Found Safe

Pennsylvania State Police have safely located a Chester County woman and her two kids after being reported missing since June 18. New London Township residents Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, her 2-year-old daughter, and her six-month-old son have all been found, PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

One person died in a crash on Tuesday morning in Lancaster county according to Pennsylvania State police. The Lancaster County coroner was to scene of the crash in the 200 block of Little Britain Road in Little Britain Township around 11:45 a.m. The driver was traveling southbound when they left...
Moonachie, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Judge Frees Moonachie Driver In Fatal Route 3 Hit-Run Crash

UPDATE: A Moonachie driver who was charged with the Route 3 hit and run death of a pedestrian from Paterson remained free pending further court action, authorities confirmed. A judge in Paterson ordered Bryan Meza-Roca, 26, to surrender his driver’s license and remain monitored while the case against him proceeds.
Berks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Reading Police Probe Fatal Shooting

Police in Berks County are investigating after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries at Reading Hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital on June 17 around 1:20 a.m. to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an incident that occurred in the 600 block of North 10th Street, according to the City of Reading Police Department.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Stuck Driver Freed From 2 Car Crash In Plymouth Township

A stuck driver was rescued from a two-car wreck in Plymouth Township (Montgomery County) on Wendesday afternoon, authorities said. Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Ridge Pike in front of the Enterprise Rental Car around 3:40 p.m. after the Battalion Chief in the area saw a two-car head-on collision, according to Plymouth Township Fire Company.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Shooting In York

A coroner was called to the scene of a shooting in York on Tuesday night, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. Police were first called to the scene in the 300 block of Albemarle Street around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after police arrived, a coroner was requested. Bags of evidence were taken...
Chester County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead, Gunman At Large In Chester County Shooting

The gunman who killed a man in an early-morning Chester County shooting remained at large as of Tuesday night, authorities said. Troopers form the Pennsylvania State Police, Embreeville Barracks were dispatched to the 1900 block of Valley Drive in Sadsbury Township around 2 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting, Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Overdose Victim At Route 46 Hotel Revived By Wayne PD After Young Sons Go For Help

A heroin overdose victim in a Route 46 hotel shower was revived by Wayne police -- and later arrested -- after his two young sons went for help, authorities said. A good Samaritan alerted by the youngsters administered CPR until officers arrived at the Home2 Suites by Hilton near the “spaghetti bowl” intersection of Route 46, 23 and 80 near the Willowbrook Mall, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.