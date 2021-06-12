Cancel
The best 12 from the Big 12, 1996-2020: Texas' Vince Young tops the list

By Bill Haisten
Tulsa World
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten rates the 12 best players from the first 25 seasons of Big 12 football (1996-2020):. 1. Vince Young (Texas quarterback, 2003-05): In 32 games with Young as the starting quarterback, Texas won 30 times. In the BCS Championship game at the end of the 2005 season — against a Southern Cal team that had a 34-game win streak — Young achieved one of the greatest performances in college football history. He rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts. Texas captured the national championship that night in the Rose Bowl. For the Big 12, there hasn’t been another national title since Young conquered the mighty Trojans.

