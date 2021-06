Rocky Marciano was going to make a comeback when Ingemar Johansson won the first fight of his trilogy with Floyd Patterson in 1959.Rocky had only been retired three years, he went back to the gym for a month, ordered a new deluxe toupee and started to shift weight. The unbeaten, fighting idol was serious. The truth is that Floyd was fighting in Rocky’s shadow.Patterson had been dropped seven times and stopped in the third of a massive shock in his first fight with Johansson in the summer of 1959; it was Floyd’s fifth defence of the world heavyweight championship....