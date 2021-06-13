'Underdog' Quakers capture third straight state crown

SKILLMAN – The underdog role is new to the Moorestown High School girls lacrosse team. It's not one they care for. “We took it as kind of disrespectful that we weren't picked to win it all,” Moorestown senior Margaret Lawler said. “And we took the underdog role and we ran with it. We never want to be told that we're not going to win, so I think we just came out with nothing to lose. We had fun and we played our butts off, from the first whistle to the last whistle.”