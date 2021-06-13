UFC 263 live stream: Real-time results, updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’
UFC 263 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) with Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, locking horns with Marvin Vettori in a highly-anticipated rematch from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In UFC 263’s co-main event, Flyweight roost ruler, Deiveson Figueiredo, tangles with Brandon Moreno in a rematch of the “Fight of the Year” in 2020. Last, and certainly not least, it’s a historic five-round, non-title Welterweight showdown when Leon Edwards welcomes back box office powerhouse, Nate Diaz, to the Octagon. It’s a championship double-dip with a Stockton kicker!www.mmamania.com