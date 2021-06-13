Cancel
UFC

UFC 263 live stream: Real-time results, updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’

By MMAmania.com Staff
MMAmania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 263 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) with Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, locking horns with Marvin Vettori in a highly-anticipated rematch from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In UFC 263’s co-main event, Flyweight roost ruler, Deiveson Figueiredo, tangles with Brandon Moreno in a rematch of the “Fight of the Year” in 2020. Last, and certainly not least, it’s a historic five-round, non-title Welterweight showdown when Leon Edwards welcomes back box office powerhouse, Nate Diaz, to the Octagon. It’s a championship double-dip with a Stockton kicker!

www.mmamania.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mmamania Com#Octagon#Ppv Ufc#Middleweight#Fight Pass Espn#Espn Espn
UFCmmaoddsbreaker.com

UFC 263 Fight Breakdown: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

MMAOB staff writer Adam Martin takes a deeper look at the main event of UFC 263, a five-round UFC middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori. The event takes place on Saturday, June 12 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Israel Adesanya (-255) Adesanya (20-1)...
UFCMMAmania.com

Live: UFC 263 press conference video stream ft. Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori, Nate Diaz and more

Watch the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference video live stream featuring Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori, Nate Diaz and more. The UFC 263 press conference kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 10 ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. You can watch the event, hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, using the video embedded above.
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 263 ‘Adesanya vs. Vettori 2’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to live crowds has resulted in nothing but loaded events thus far, and UFC 263 on Saturday is no exception. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attempt to re-assert his dominance over the 185-pound division against Marvin Vettori. Coincidentally, this is a rematch of their 2018 fight that took place the last time the Octagon made its way to Glendale, Arizona. The co-headliner sees Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run back their flyweight title fight draw that was one of the best bouts of 2020; and while there are only two title fights, there are three five-round matchups on this main card, as Nate Diaz makes a surprising return for a 25-minute affair against Leon Edwards. Add in some fun stylistic pairings to round out the card, and this is yet another strong pay-per-view offering from the UFC.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 results and post-fight analysis

UFC 263 is all wrapped up and we came out of it with one title changing hands and another title remaining with the incumbent champion. We start with the main event, where Israel Adesanya took apart a game but way overmatched Marvin Vettori to remain the top dog at 185 lbs. Leg kicks were the story of this one, as Adesanya compromised the Italian’s lead leg right away and never let up. When Vettori did get takedowns Adesanya twice reversed him and on another occasion used the fence to return to his feet. It was a fairly comfortable day at the office for the champion, albeit not the most scintillating. The crowd, which booed damn near any inkling of wrestling or grappling virtually all night, was displeased with Vettori’s pursuit of the takedown but really it was his best chance at victory and Izzy largely shut it down. We even got some Adesanya clowning in the form of grabbing Marvin’s butt at the end of round four, feigning an eye poke injury, and mocking the futile takedowns late on.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Adesanya vs. Vettori 2’ Commentary

Join us Saturday night, June 12, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Drew Dober and Brad ‘Quake’ Riddell, OR at the start of the Main Card opener between Paul ‘Bearjew’ Craig and Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Israel Adesanya returns to the middleweight division to face a familiar foe in the main event of a loaded UFC 263 card Saturday. In total, three fights are scheduled for five rounds, and each one could headline a card in its own right. The middleweight title clash is a great fight, but the UFC will also run back the war that took place between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the flyweight gold in December.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning, but participated in the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of fans Friday afternoon. UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the...
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 263 weigh-in results – Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

Two UFC titles are on the line at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, June 12. In the UFC 263 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their UFC on FOX bout in 2018. In that bout, which took place prior to Adesanya winning the championship, Vettori would drop a split decision.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 main card live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 263 goes down live in Glendale, Arizona. Today’s show will feature two title fights and a special five-rounder below them. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya will battle Marvin Vettori for a second time, this time with the middleweight belt up for grabs. The co-main is also a rematch, with Deiveson Figueiredo putting up his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. The other featured bout will see the incomparable Nate Diaz facing off with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya Schools Marvin Vettori, New Champion Crowned, Highlights, Bonuses, Reactions & More News | Fight Night Roundup

UFC 263 gave us a vintage performance by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and a new flyweight champion in Brandon Moreno, becoming the first-ever Mexican-born champion. See those highlights, and a roundup of everything that happened at UFC 263 below. UFC 263 Highlights:. Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori via Unanimous Decision...
UFCfilmdaily.co

(#CrackStreams!) UFC 263 live streaming free Reddit, Twitch: Watch Adesanya vs Vettori online

