Secure Sessions in JavaScript: Forking Express-Session to Improve Security

HackerNoon
 10 days ago
If you ever made a web app in JS, chances are you used Express as a web framework, Passport for user authentication, and express-session to maintain users logged in. This article focuses on sessions and how we forked express-session to make it more secure. First off, why forking express-session? Simple,...

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
#Javascript#Session Id#Express#Jwt#Js#Saasform#Supertokens#Access#Jwt#Sshes#Api#Memorystore
