Byron Donalds speaks out about being stonewalled by Congressional Black Caucus

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds is speaking out about being stonewalled by the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Republican lawmaker, representing Southwest Florida, says his background and conservative ideals would add helpful perspectives to the CBC.

An appearance on CNN became a bit contentious when the host asked if Donalds' support for former President Trump may be "incongruent" with the CBC.

"I've had the ability to advocate for issues, ideas, proposals and funding that have helped the black community in my state. You're talking to somebody whose first three years in college were at Florida A & M and HBCU. So whether my support, my support for President Trump, whether it's for or against is irrelevant. It has nothing to do with this discussion," Said Donalds. "This is whether the ideology of somebody who is conservative is welcome in the Congressional Black Caucus. it's really that simple. so to bring up President Trump and make this about him, does not matter. It's irrelevant. It has nothing to do with the situation at hand. The question is whether the CBC will let me join. "

Currently, there are no Black Republicans on the CBC. Donalds was previously a member of the Florida Black Legislative Caucus.