Video Games

E3 2021: Murder Mystery The Forgotten City Will Be Heading to PS5 and PS4 Next Month

By Yasmine Hubbard
pureplaystation.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Dear Villagers have announced that the nail-biting murder mystery, The Forgotten City, will finally be released on July 28 2021, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC with a Nintendo Switch port scheduled for later this year. The Forgotten City is...

PlayStation LifeStyle

Historical Platformer Treasures of the Aegean Headed to PS5 and PS4 on November 11

Developer Undercoders and publisher Numskull Games have announced that their historical platformer Treasures of the Aegean will release digitally on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11th. In Europe, Numskull will release physical standard and collector’s editions. The latter will come with an art book, soundtrack, and a cloth map.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

BloodRayne: ReVamped & BloodRayne 2: ReVamped head to consoles next month

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has announced that its ReVamped remasters of the BloodRayne games will be heading to console next month. Both remasters were originally launched last year on PC and named Terminal Cut in a nod to their original developer, Terminal Reality. The ReVamped editions include multiple enhancements for modern consoles. These include support for up to 4K resolutions, upscaled cinematics and more. Elsewhere, there’s improvements to the game’s lighting, and engine improvements to support higher resolution textures and effects.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Riders Republic Will Be Free for Four Hours on PS5, PS4 Prior to Launch

If you’re still undecided on whether to buy Riders Republic on its 28th October release date, then you’ll be able to make up your mind by playing a four hour free trial on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 – a full week ahead of time. Beginning 21st October through 27th October, publisher Ubisoft will release a “time-limited trial week”, which will allow you to download and experience the entire game for a restricted length of time.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Get PS4 or PS5 Games Cheap and Save Money

Gaming on your PS4 or PS5 can be an expensive hobby, especially if you like to buy games when they launch. But there are ways that you can cut your costs and still get maximum enjoyment from your PS4 or PS5. We've rounded up the best tips on how to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#E3#Downloads#Art#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Roman
videogameschronicle.com

PS5’s previously fixed PS4 disc installation bug is seemingly back

A PS5 disc installation bug seems to have reappeared after having previously been fixed. According to several users across multiple subreddits, players who insert disc versions of games and choose the PS5 upgrade have had the PS4 version attempt to install to their console unprompted. Titles effected include No Man’s...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Among Us Comes To PS5 And PS4 This December

It’s finally happening, Among Us will be coming to PS5 and PS4 this holiday season on December 14, 2021, in both digital and physical versions, and as an added bonus the PlayStation versions of the game will include Ratchet & Clank as a special exclusive playable character. In regards to...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim mod spinoff The Forgotten City is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

The Forgotten, once a mere Skyrim mod and now a full-fat time loop mystery game, is one of the top picks from the Xbox Game Pass October lineup. Microsoft announced the many games coming to Game Pass this month in a recent blog post. The Forgotten City will arrive October 28, and Game Pass subscribers will get access on PC, console, and cloud devices. Originally released back in July, The Forgotten City managed to turn one good idea into an unmissable time loop tale that still occupies our thoughts after several months. Check out our interview with solo creator Nick James Pearce to find out how it made the jump from Skyrim mod to GOTY contender.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS4 and PS5's Early 2022 Games Lineup Is Packed - Beyond 722

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, IGN's Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to discuss all the latest in the world of PS5, PS4, and more. First, with the recent PS4 and PS5 game delays of things like Elden Ring and the PS5 versions of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, we talk about how jampacked early 2022 is with PS4 and PS5 games, including Horizon Forbidden West, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Sifu, Elden Ring, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gran Turismo 7, and so much more. We discuss what we're so excited to play, why we don't mind this fall being a bit quieter, and how we plan to tackle this short span of so many potentially awesome PS4 and PS5 games. We also discuss PS5's sales success in September against the Nintendo Switch, and what that means for PS5 sales going into the rest of the year, as well as the return of custom PS5 faceplates from a third-party company, DBrand, our approach to customizing our hardware or looking for different console and controller color variants, and more. Plus, we also discuss the move of God of War 2018 coming to PC early next year. We also dig into games we've been playing, including Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Hot Wheels Unleashed, New World, Far Cry 6; Jada shares a Memory Card story, and much more! And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond Time codes: 00:00:15 - Intro & Game Delays 00:07:47 - Platinums we're chasing 00:13:30 - Looking forward to 2022 00:20:19 - PS5 Tops Sales in September 00:29:06 - Customized PS5 Faceplates Return 00:40:46 - What We're Playing 00:49:30 - God of War coming to PC in 2022 00:52:11 - Memory Card & Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Third-Person Shooter Knives Out: Extreme Hitting PS5, PS4 In 2022

NetEase has announced a new third-person shooter during PlayStation Japan’s Play! Play! Play! event: say hello to Knives Out: Extreme, due out in 2022 on PS5 and PS4. You can check out the trailer below, head to 1.12:42. Knives Out: Extreme is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022. There’s...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Gets Second Mysterious Update in a Row

Sony released a new PS5 update this morning, and like the console's previous update on October 7, nobody knows what this update does, and nobody knows what this update does because Sony has declined to go into details on exactly what the update does and doesn't do/ Rather than provide any specifics like it usually does, Sony simply notes that the "system software update improves system performance." And according to Sony, this is all the new update does.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Among Us is finally coming to PS4 and PS5 later this year

Among Us has exploded into the gaming sphere over the last year, seeing millions of players make their way into its servers. This explosion in popularity comes with even greater demand and stress on the team. Now, almost a year after coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation users are finally going to play it for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

God of War crosses 19 million copies sold on PS4 and PS5

God of War released in 2018 for PS4. Sony Santa Monica announced a PC version that's scheduled to arrive in January 2022. The developers also shared that God of War has sold over 19 million copies so far. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is currently slated to be available...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Backbone Brings Anthropomorphic Investigations to PS5, PS4 on 28th October

A good mystery is sometimes just what the doctor ordered, but what about one starring a bunch of animals? Backbone, a self-described post-noir narrative adventure, puts you in control of Howard Lotor, a private eye who's also a depressed raccoon. The game has just been announced for PlayStation 5 and PS4, and it's coming very soon indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Deep Rock Galactic Has Been Rated for PS4 and PS5

A new listing appeared on Taiwan’s national game ratings board, indicating that the mining-survival title Deep Rock Galactic will come to the PS4 and PS5 in the near future. There is currently no information on a possible release date. Neither developer Ghost Ship Games nor publisher Coffee Stain Studios have confirmed the PlayStation ports. However, the Taiwan game ratings board has accurately leaked upcoming game releases in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Free-to-Play Dragon Battler Century: Age of Ashes Headed to PS5 and PS4 in 2022

Playwing has announced that its free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game, Century: Age of Ashes, will release on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and mobile devices in 2022. The PC version will release in December this year. Century: Age of Ashes challenges players to become “legendary...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch, which is expected to get an even bigger...
VIDEO GAMES

