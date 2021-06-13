Necromunda Hired Gun Review (PC)
Warhammer 40,000 video games are, fortunately, becoming more common. Thanks to Games Workshop adopting a more lax approach to their IP, more and more developers are trying to give players more chances to dive into the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. Streum On Studio’s Necromunda: Hired Gun takes players into the ancient hive world of Necromunda, a familiar planet to many fans of the series and puts them in the shoes of a bounty hunter finding their way through the Underhive after a job gone wrong.hackernoon.com