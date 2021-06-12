Southington rallies in the bottom of the seventh to win its 19th softball title, 4-3, over Fairfield Ludlowe

This game had a little bit of everything.

A Southington baserunner stealing home in the confusion after an illegal pitch.

A Southington center fielder throwing out a runner at first. The shortstop throwing out a runner at first – from her knees.

A couple of inning-ending double plays – also by Southington.

When the dust cleared, Southington had come from behind to win its 19th state championship, defeating Fairfield Ludlowe on a walk-off single by Jazmine Lasane in the bottom of the seventh inning, 4-3, at Biondi Field Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve had some crazy things go on over the years at West Haven,” Southington coach Davina Hernandez said. “But this game was definitely interesting.”

Top-seeded Southington (25-1) trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Blue Knights had struggled to hit against second-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe’s two pitchers, starter Alex Lewey and Anna Gedacht, who took over with two outs in the fifth inning, and had only managed four hits, including two by MVP Ashlyn DeSaulniers.

Julia Panarella singled to center and Alison Rambish reached on a fielder’s choice when pinch runner Elyse Picard was thrown out at second. Lauren Verrilli singled in the tying run before DeSaulniers also reached on a fielder’s choice.

“I wasn’t losing,” Verrilli said. “I didn’t want to lose. I needed to do my job and I needed to score Ali on third.”

With two out and DeSaulniers on third, Lasane stepped up to the plate and delivered a single to right.

“I was actually crying, I was so stressed,” said Lasane, a senior. “But as soon as I got into the box, that went out of my head. I thought, ‘I have to do something for the team, I have to contribute. I have to be aggressive.’ The first pitch was right there.

“The energy, it really helped me. We won. I’m still really surprised. But we did.”

Southington made multiple stellar defensive plays. In the top of the fourth, after Fairfield Ludlowe’s Chelsea Villar hit a two-run homer to give the 22-2 Falcons a 2-1 lead, DeSaulniers, the center fielder, threw out a runner at first to end the inning.

“I was sitting at third when Ashlyn did that and I was like, ‘No way did that just happen,’” Verrilli said. “It was amazing. You feed off that.”

The Knights turned a double play to end the inning in the third and again in the fifth. In the top of the sixth, Samantha Rogers threw a runner out from her knees at shortstop.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights scored their second run when the umpire called an illegal pitch on Gedacht on a ball she had thrown to Verrilli. In the confusion due to a delayed dead ball situation, Kaitlynn Griffin stole home.

Ludlowe went ahead, 3-2, in the top of the seventh when Della Jackson tripled home a run.

“I’ve been in a number of championship games and nothing felt like this before,” Griffin said. “I’ve been in some pretty intense games but yes, this was one of the most intense.

“Bottom of the seventh, one out to go, that’s the dream for any ballplayer but it’s definitely one for the record books today.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .