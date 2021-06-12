Cancel
Watch: Ian Happ Bashes Two-Run Home Run Against Cardinals

By Jon Strong
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs are playing on national TV at a packed Wrigley Field and the energy is palpable. Ian Happ just gave the fans something to roar over when he bashed this two-run bomb to left-centerfield.

Ian Happ
#Cardinals#Wrigley Field#Cubs
