Watch: Ian Happ Bashes Two-Run Home Run Against Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn't want to run as much as he did last season, he told reporters on Thursday. After tallying 819 yards - 6.2 per attempt - and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2020, Murray is looking to shake up his playing style. "Honestly, the way I see it is, my legs should be a luxury," he said said. "And it kind of wasn't like that last year. It was me having to run for us in a sense." Murray was banged up multiple times in his sophomore campaign, and less running should help him stay fresh during the new 17-game season format. However, this news could take a hit to his fantasy output, as rushing quarterbacks get a huge boost.