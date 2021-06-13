'Candyman' Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins ‘Excited’ For Audiences to Finally See Movie in Theaters (Exclusive)
Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins thought Candyman, Nia DaCosta's highly anticipated entry in the Candyman franchise, would help raise their profile long before Hacks hit HBO Max to rave reviews. Unfortunately, the movie has been delayed repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is finally set to hit theaters on Aug. 27. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Clemons-Hopkins said he was "excited" that audiences will finally get to see the movie in two months.popculture.com