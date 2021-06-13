'Candyman' Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins ‘Excited’ For Audiences to Finally See Movie in Theaters (Exclusive)

Director Nia DaCosta is bringing back the bee-obsessed boogieman with the help of producer Jordan Peele. This is not a direct remake; it’s being described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 movie. It continues the legend of Daniel Robitaille with some twists. The fantastic cast led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris; Nia DaCosta is in the director’s chair with Jordan Peele producing. The movie was pulled off the schedule due to theater closures last year and the new release date has been confirmed to be August 27th.