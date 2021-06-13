Cancel
MLB

White Sox rout Tigers, 15-2

By Associated Press
 11 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox...

