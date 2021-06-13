Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gambling: Picking Denver to extend series; Bucks-Nets to score more

By Adam Pfeifer FTNBets.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVwSM_0aSfshKV00
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot as Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier, left, walks away during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, May 25, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 130-108. Kathy Willens - staff, AP

We have two games Sunday in the NBA, with the Milwaukee Bucks looking to even up their series with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Denver Nuggets looking to extend their season in front of their home crowd against the Phoenix Suns.

Game 3 between the Bucks and Nets was wild. It had late-game drama, clutch baskets and ugly play. A lot of it came from Joe Harris, who couldn’t buy a bucket, scoring just three points. He shot an awful 1 for 10 from beyond the arc and 1 for 7 from 3-point land, which really feels like an outlier. His points prop is opening up at 12.5, and I’m taking the over.

This is still a matchup with a Bucks team that is allowing 38.9% of their points from long distance, the third-worst rate in the NBA. With Brooklyn still missing James Harden, Harris should get a ton of shots up.

Staying in this game, I like the over here, despite the awful shooting display in Game 3. Both teams shot below 38% from the field, but it was a ton of open shots that were missed, which doesn’t seem sustainable. Brooklyn, despite missing Harden, still has two of the best scorers in the league. Milwaukee is also playing at a blistering pace, which should lead to better scoring days. The shots that weren’t falling last game likely do in Game 4, and I expect a final score that doesn’t resemble the early 2000’s NBA.

Finally, Denver looks to avoid the sweep against the Suns on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic has been doing whatever he can to keep his team in it, but they will need more from someone like Michael Porter Jr. It is tough to sweep teams in the playoffs, and at home I think Denver pulls this one out. Phoenix is favored by three on the road, and while it has dominated this series, if I think Denver wins, it obviously will cover the spread here.

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
111
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtwinspires.com

Nets vs. Bucks: Game 3 betting odds, preview, and pick

The Brooklyn Nets have dominated the first two games of their second round series. Can the Milwaukee Bucks find their groove now that they're back at home?. We have the betting odds and preview you need before Game 3 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. No Harden,...
NBAoddsshark.com

Bucks Favored Over Nets as Series Shifts to Milwaukee

After outscoring the Bucks 240-193 in the first two games, Brooklyn (54-25 SU, 44-35 ATS) looks to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their Eastern Conference semifinal. However, Milwaukee (50-28, 35-43) has won its last 10 games at Fiserv Forum, including a pair of wins over the Nets in early May.
NBAFOX Sports

The pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo to turn Bucks-Nets into a series

What was supposed to be a great heavyweight fight looks like it might become an early-round knockout. But if the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks has any chance of turning into the legendary bout some NBA observers predicted it would be, it’s going to come down to the play of one man: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Nets Defense Strengthens Offense in Series vs. Bucks

Milwaukee –The breakthrough Nets made in the defensive end of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series against Bucks had surprising side effects. The success of Nets’ defense has taken the offense to a higher level, rather than undermining it by spending the NBA’s top-rated offense on the defensive end. They have...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

James Harden to miss Game 3 of Nets-Bucks series with hamstring tightness

James Harden will be out for Game 3 of the Nets' series against the Bucks, tweets Adam Zagoria of the New York Times. Head coach Steve Nash, addressing the media, made it clear that both Harden and forward Jeff Green will miss at least another game, though he added that it’s “highly possible” that Green plays sooner rather than later.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

3 Things the Bucks Can do to Even the Series Against the Nets

After a fairytale outcome to their first-round series in which they swept the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone down 2-0 in their second-round series. The Brooklyn Nets have looked absolutely unstoppable since the beginning of the playoffs, and are currently shooting a 50/40/90 split as a TEAM. That is not a typo, the Nets are collectively shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3-pointers, and 90 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason thus far. While absurd such levels of efficiency are obviously not sustainable over the long term, it is a demonstration of the historic prowess of this offense.
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee pick up big win over Brooklyn in Game 3

After dropping two games in Brooklyn, the Milwaukee Bucks brought a much better effort on Thursday night in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both had huge performances for Milwaukee and the duo combined for 68 total points. Thanks largely to their output, the Bucks were able to pull out a crucial 86-83 win over the Nets in Game 3. With the win, the Bucks avoided falling into a deep 3-0, as the series now sits at a more manageable 2-1.
NBAvegasodds.com

Vegasodds NBA Picks: Bet on the Underdog Nets to beat the Bucks in Game 3

Brooklyn Nets were dominant in the opening two games of the series. James Harden won’t play because of a thigh hamstring. The Bucks showed a lot of weaknesses, but it seems that their biggest problem is Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks come home at the Fiserv Forum to take on...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Antetokounmpo and Middleton lead the Bucks past the Nets for first win of series

The Milwaukee Bucks earned a win in a must-win situation against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks returned to Milwaukee down 0-2 in the series. They knew it was a game they had to have and they got it done. The Bucks won the game 86-83. Jrue Holiday hit a layup with 11.4 seconds that put the Bucks ahead and they held on for the victory. Holiday spoke to the media about that situation.
NBASportsBook Review

Nets vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 3 Picks and Odds Breakdown

Game 3 is now or never for the Milwaukee Bucks after two disappointing performances against the Nets in Brooklyn. Disappointing is putting it lightly as Game 2 saw the Bucks score a season-low 86 points and lose by a season-worst 39 points. The Nets have not been bothered by losing James Harden so far, but the Bucks must play with desperation and urgency on Thursday night.
NBAwmleader.com

Bucks get back into series with Nets thanks to their Big 3

The Bucks knew they needed more out of their so-called “Big 3” upon returning home Thursday night, and their top trio provided practically all of the heavy lifting to get them back into their second-round playoff series against the Nets. Leading scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton accounted for nearly...
NBABrookings Register

Bucks top Nets, cut series lead to 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night in Game 3 after two blowout losses in New York. Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded....
NBAwtaq.com

Bucks play Nets in Game 3 of playoff series tonight

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Bucks are ready to win their first game of the East semifinals against the Nets tonight in Milwaukee. Milwaukee currently trails the series 2-0. Bucks coach Budenholzer talked about getting the Bucks back to playing like they did during the regular season. Budenholzer also talked about getting...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Shepard: Nets-Bucks series is far from over

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were massive favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors had already made history that season by going 73-9, setting the record for most regular season wins in NBA history, and they jumped all over the Cavs to win the first two games dominant fashion – Game 2 by 33 points.
NBAaudacy.com

Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving headed to the locker room after appearing to hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving had just made a basket in the paint midway through the second...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks vs. Nets score, takeaways: Milwaukee capitalizes on Kyrie Irving injury, evens series in Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks tied up the series at two games apiece after beating the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. The big storyline of the game, though, was the injury to Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who left in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a right ankle sprain. His status going forward is unknown, but the Bucks managed to take advantage of the opportunity as Brooklyn was down two of its three superstars for the second half of the game.
NBANBA

Bucks 107, Nets 96: Kevin Durant Scores 28 But Milwaukee Evens Series

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving midway through the second quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks seized the momentum to start the second half as the Nets lost Game 4 at Fiserv Forum 107-96 on Sunday afternoon. They’ll return to Barclays Center for Tuesday’s Game 5 with the Eastern Conference semifinals tied at two games apiece.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks seek to even series with Nets this afternoon

(WNFL) – Coming off Thursday’s heart-stopping 86-83 win in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks seek to even their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series with the New Jersey Nets Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. In Thursday’s win, Milwaukee took a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter only to see...