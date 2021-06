A longstanding critique of efforts by Democratic activists and legislators to curtail mass shootings has been that such violent incidents constitute only a small fraction of gun deaths in the United States in a given year. Each time there’s another mass shooting that spurs a call for action, one response offered by the right is that no such outcry accompanies the gun violence that occurs day in and day out, often in large cities with Democratic mayors. It’s a deflection, but not an incorrect one.