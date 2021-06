The Red Sox don’t play the Astros (for once) when they host the Blue Jays tonight at Fenway Park behind Garrett Richards (7:10 p.m., NESN). Right now the Sox sit one game behind Tampa Bay for the AL East lead, with the Yankees and Blue Jays six and six and a half games back, respectively. Now that they’re playing a division rival, losses could sting a little bit more than those to the Astros—and wins might be easier to come by after whatever last night’s game was.