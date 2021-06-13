‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Widow, Daughter Share Picture from First Time Fly Fishing

The wife and daughter of the legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek are out enjoying nature on this fine Saturday afternoon.

For the fans out there who didn’t know, Alex Trebek married his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek in 1990. And in addition to Trebek’s already adopted daughter, Nicky, the couple shares two children together of their own. One of those kids is Emily Trebek, who was out enjoying the greenery and sunshine with her mom on Saturday.

“Our first try at fly fishing… we had the best time!” Jean Trebek wrote on Instagram. “It was so wonderful to be surrounded by loved ones and greenery.”

Jeopardy! fans were no doubt happy to hear from Trebek’s wife. She was his rock, and the person he spent his final days with.

“Being surrounded by loved ones and greenery is perfect. Serenity ❤️” a fan commented.

“How many fish did you catch? 😃❤️” one follower asked.

“How cool is that?!” another user said. “Glad you had da great time :)”

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon’s Wife Was There for Him Every Step of the Way

The legendary game show host passed away back on November 8, 2020, after a long battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Just a few months earlier, Trebek got emotional when speaking out about how strong his wife of 30 years was.

“There was one day a few weeks ago when Jeannie asked me in the morning, ‘How do you feel?'” he told Good Morning America. “And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.'”

Trebek said that he explained to his wife why exactly he had those feelings of despair.

“I apologized to her and explain that it has nothing to do with my love for her or my feelings for her,” he said. “It just has to do with the fact that I feel like I’m a terrible burden to her. And that bothers me tremendously.”

But Jean Trebek never gave up hope. And that, according to Trebek was awe-inspiring.

“I’m just in awe of the way she handles it,” Trebek concluded.

As for Jean, she said that she first spotted symptoms of pancreatic cancer in her husband. She first noticed on a trip to Israel back in 2018 that Trebek’s coloring seemed off.

In a personal essay for the site Guideposts, Jean wrote: “Alex is not one to complain. But he admitted that he was having some stomach pains. I figured okay, we were in a different country. Maybe it was something he ate.”

After getting back home to California, the Jeopardy! host was still not feeling well. That is when his visits to the doctor started, which ultimately led to his cancer diagnosis.