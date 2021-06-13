Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Widow, Daughter Share Picture from First Time Fly Fishing

By Quentin Blount
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYISP_0aSfsD2p00

The wife and daughter of the legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek are out enjoying nature on this fine Saturday afternoon.

For the fans out there who didn’t know, Alex Trebek married his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek in 1990. And in addition to Trebek’s already adopted daughter, Nicky, the couple shares two children together of their own. One of those kids is Emily Trebek, who was out enjoying the greenery and sunshine with her mom on Saturday.

“Our first try at fly fishing… we had the best time!” Jean Trebek wrote on Instagram. “It was so wonderful to be surrounded by loved ones and greenery.”

Jeopardy! fans were no doubt happy to hear from Trebek’s wife. She was his rock, and the person he spent his final days with.

“Being surrounded by loved ones and greenery is perfect. Serenity ❤️” a fan commented.

“How many fish did you catch? 😃❤️” one follower asked.

“How cool is that?!” another user said. “Glad you had da great time :)”

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon’s Wife Was There for Him Every Step of the Way

The legendary game show host passed away back on November 8, 2020, after a long battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Just a few months earlier, Trebek got emotional when speaking out about how strong his wife of 30 years was.

“There was one day a few weeks ago when Jeannie asked me in the morning, ‘How do you feel?'” he told Good Morning America. “And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.'”

Trebek said that he explained to his wife why exactly he had those feelings of despair.

“I apologized to her and explain that it has nothing to do with my love for her or my feelings for her,” he said. “It just has to do with the fact that I feel like I’m a terrible burden to her. And that bothers me tremendously.”

But Jean Trebek never gave up hope. And that, according to Trebek was awe-inspiring.

“I’m just in awe of the way she handles it,” Trebek concluded.

As for Jean, she said that she first spotted symptoms of pancreatic cancer in her husband. She first noticed on a trip to Israel back in 2018 that Trebek’s coloring seemed off.

In a personal essay for the site Guideposts, Jean wrote: “Alex is not one to complain. But he admitted that he was having some stomach pains. I figured okay, we were in a different country. Maybe it was something he ate.”

After getting back home to California, the Jeopardy! host was still not feeling well. That is when his visits to the doctor started, which ultimately led to his cancer diagnosis.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Currivan Trebek
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Fly Fishing#Pancreatic Cancer#Good Morning America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: What Is Alex Trebek’s Real Name?

The late, longtime host of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek is a household name. Millions have tuned in to watch him during his 36 seasons on the game show previous to his passing in November 2020. However, as many fans as he may have, most likely don’t know that Alex Trebek isn’t his real name.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Explains How Show Staff Are ‘Wanting to Uphold’ Alex Trebek’s Legacy

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is gone by not forgotten as the show’s producers continue to honor the legacy he left behind. Trebek presided over “Jeopardy!” matches for the better part of 37 years, becoming a household name in the process. The all-time great game show host brought subtle charm and a strong sense of integrity to the game. He was also very dedicated to the game he loved, recording his final episode just days before his death.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

Alex Trebek's Daughter Just Shared a Rare Photo of Him With All His Kids

Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. While the country mourned the loss of the charming man who had appeared on their TV screens for decades, his family felt a deeper sense of grief. Now, they continue to celebrate him. On their first Father's Day without Alex, his oldest daughter, 55-year-old Nicky Trebek, shared a rare photo of him with all three of his children. Read on to see the picture and read Nicky's tribute to her departed dad.
TV & VideosPeople

Jeopardy! Guest Host Savannah Guthrie Says Alex Trebek's ReplacementWill Have 'Big Shoes to Fill'

Savannah Guthrie's turn as the guest host on Jeopardy! is quickly approaching. The Today show anchor, 49, spoke with correspondent Jeremy Parsons Wednesday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV SHOW!) to talk about her time filming Jeopardy! and why she's happy she won't be stepping into the role full-time amid the search for a permanent replacement of the late and great Alex Trebek.
MoviesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

The Late Alex Trebek Will Appear In One Final Movie Cameo

The late Alex Trebek is set to make one more cameo. Before he passed away in November 2020, he filmed a cameo for an upcoming film starring Ryan Reynolds. Ryan shared a tribute to Alex and teased the cameo in his film Free Guy. The film was supposed to premiere in May but has been delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Revealed Hilarious Details About Friends, Fans Trying to ‘Correct’ Him

During his tenure on the show, it appeared that being the host of “Jeopardy!” was a job Alex Trebek truly enjoyed. However, like most jobs, it had its downsides. Trebek talked about this during an interview with George Stroumboulopoulos that aired on the CBC in 2008. Trebek passed away in November 2020. It was the host who brought up the topic of the negative aspects of the host’s job.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Says He’s Rooting for Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek to Win Posthumous Emmy

Greatness is greatness. And it should be recognized. That’s exactly what the Emmy Awards seek to do each year. This time around, however, the category for outstanding game show host is home to stiff competition. It’s the last year that late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be in the running. He’s coming off of two consecutive wins. But iconic “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak not only thinks Trebek will win this year, but he also wants to see it happen.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Savannah Guthrie Admires ‘How Much Excellence’ Alex Trebek Brought to Show

On Saturday, Jeopardy! posted an exclusive interview with guest host Savannah Guthrie where she opened up about the game show’s iconic host Alex Trebek. Trebek was at the helm of Jeopardy! for almost four decades. He was a staple on the popular quiz show beginning in 1984, and became a household name for many. For 37 seasons, Trebek graced the set of Jeopardy! with intelligence, wit, and humor, which played a huge part in the game show’s success.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Johnny Gilbert Opens Up About Missing Alex Trebek and Voicing Jeopardy!

As the longtime announcer for Jeopardy!, Johnny Gilbert has voiced countless episodes of the iconic game show. At age 92, he is still going strong. Gilbert spoke to the Associated Press about the longevity of his career and remembering his late colleague and pal, Alex Trebek. After Trebek's sad passing...