Lasane's walk-off single secures Southington softball's second straight Class LL title
WEST HAVEN – One swing of the bat won the Class LL softball state championship. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh between Southington and Fairfield Ludlowe, Blue Knights senior Jazmin Lasane ripped a single to right field with two outs, scoring junior Ashlyn Desaulniers, as top-seeded Southington won, 4-3, for its 19th state tournament title in walk-off fashion Saturday at Biondi Field.www.newbritainherald.com