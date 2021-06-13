House fire killed one in Fort Atkinson, led to brief AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl

One person is dead due to a house fire in Fort Atkinson Friday, which also led to a brief AMBER Alert for a missing two-year-old girl Friday night. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Fort Atkinson Police were called to a home on Foster Street for a fire late in the morning. Once fire crews were able to get inside, they found an adult dead. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with this part of the investigation due to being suspicious in nature.