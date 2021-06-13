CPD: 2 kids critical after quadruple shooting in Westwood

Cincinnati police confirmed that at least four people, including a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, were shot early evening on Saturday in the vicinity of McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues in Westwood near Reem Markets. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old also were shot, police said.

The two children both were transported from the scene in critical condition.

CPD Lt. Col. Mike John confirmed the ages of those involved in the shooting.

"Anytime you have somebody struck with gunfire at that age, it’s going to be critical," John said.

CPD spokesperson Emily Szink wrote, "So far, (four) victims have been transported from the scene, (two) adult males in (their) late teens were transported to UCMC & (two) children, ages 6 (and) 8, were transported to Children's Hospital."

Both adults were suffering non-life-threatening injuries, but both children were suffering critical injuries, according to John.

"If this doesn't wake you up, I don't know what will," said Rodney Christian, president of East Westwood Community Council. "We have to do something about this. I'm just saying we've got a problem. We're in the red, and summer is going to get hotter, and we need to do something about this."

John also said he believed at least two suspects fled the scene on foot after the shooting, but he didn't offer any more information on those individuals.

"Anybody that has seen anything suspicious, anybody dropping something, please let us know, so we can collect any kind of evidence," he told WCPO.

John also added that the number of shooters could exceed two: "We think there’s multiple people firing shots here," he said. "It’s at least two, but it could be more. We can tell that by the shell casings left at the scene. So multiple weapons used. At least two we can confirm, but, like I said, it’s possible there were other shooters, as well."

Police have not provided any updates on the case as of Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Mayor John Cranley issued a statement on the shooting. He said investigators have strong leads in the case.

"We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery," he said. "Having consulted with CPD, I know our great police have strong leads and we are confident the police will bring these violent criminals to justice."

On Sunday, in response to the shooting, volunteers with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program worked to encourage neighbors to attend an upcoming anti-violence event.

The event, which will take place on June 19 at 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot near Ethel Taylor Academy, across from the Millvale Community Center, was already planned before the shooting, but organizers said the incident highlights the need for the community involvement.

"Don't wait until it's too late," said Mitchell Morris, with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program. "Don't wait until it lands on your porch. Please get involved to try and prevent some of the senseless gun violence that's happening in our city."

Saturday's shooting is not the first episode of gun violence to touch this intersection. In March 2020, 34-year-old Michael A. Jackson was shot and killed near the intersection of Cavanaugh and McHenry Avenues.