5 - Tie, Jameson Taillon, 10/3/2021 vs. Tampa Bay, and Nestor Cortes Jr., 9/15/2021 at Baltimore. Right off the bat, we’re breaking the rules, because we have a tie for fifth place. Neither start ranks particularly high on metrics like Gamescore, but both represent the apex of each pitcher’s season. It’s fair to be a little let down by Taillon’s 2021, between inconsistency and injury, but on the final day of the season, when the Yankees absolutely had to win, he delivered.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO