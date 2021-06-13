Lack of oil tank truck drivers in El Paso & the nation slows transport, hikes gas prices

EL PASO, Texas -- With a nationwide shortage of skilled tanker truck drivers, fleets of transport vehicles sit idle in their lots.

That's according to National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, which estimates that between 20 and 25% of all tanker trucks are not currently being utilized.

Angel Ponce of Erives Enterprises, an El Paso-based trucking company, told ABC-7 that when there are not enough skilled drivers to transport oil to refineries, it creates a lack of supply - which in turn raises the price of gasoline due to the demand.

Ponce said his firm and others are actively looking for drivers to alleviate the shortage.

“It is a difficult job but it is also very well paid for a trade job, so we expect for the job to catch up along with technology to be a little more appealing to the younger generation,” he said. “It is not a fancy job, it is to a glamorous job. It's not an Instagram worthy kind of job, but at the same time it is very noble.”

