N.Y. Yankees-Philadelphia Runs

June 22, 2021 will forever be the day that Wander Franco burst onto the scene at 20 years old. Maybe he doesn't live up to expectations like many prospects before him or maybe, just maybe he turns into Juan Soto. The overwhelming odds would be somewhere in the middle but boy was that fun to watch. You can read more about him below but baseball is in great hands between Franco, Vladimir Guerrero, Ronald Acuña, Fernando Tatis, and Shohei Ohtani.