RHP Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41) The Mets will go for the series and season win against the Padres today!. What a roller coaster of a game last night! Jacob deGrom dominated the Padres lineup over 6.0 innings, recording 10 strikeouts and had the biggest hit of the night driving home two runs. Jacob officially has more RBI on the season (5) than earn runs (4). But there is also fear – deGrom left the game early with right flexor tendonitis, which he down played after the game. Still, it was all encompassing for the last three innings of the game.