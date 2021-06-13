The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers Could Do Something That Hasn’t Been Done in 17 Years

The season is over for the Dallas Mavericks. Now, all eyes are on the offseason and August 2nd when teams can begin negotiating with free agents. But we of all people know that waiting for the next big free agent to sign with the Mavericks can be stressful. And basketball should be fun. We also know the real Mavericks basketball junkies can’t wait until October when the 2021-22 season is supposed to start. This is why we’ll do some flashback posts, to relive some of the fun and forgotten moments of the past season.