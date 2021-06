Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Mitchell missed the first game of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies and they lost. Utah was 4-0 with him entering Tuesday night’s match up against the Los Angeles Clippers. They were down by 13 points at halftime and Donovan Mitchell exploded in the second-half in a 112-109 win for the Utah Jazz over the Los Angeles Clippers.