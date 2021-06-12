Cancel
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Drying out, cooling down and losing the humidity

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. It has been a very rainy past few days. Some places saw over 7 inches of rain! The good news is we have finally dried out. Tonight, we'll stay mostly dry. However shallow coastal flooding could occur near shorelines and tidal waterways. 1-2 feet...

www.wtkr.com
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Below-normal temperatures and lower humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Milder and less humid today as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s with clearing skies as the day progresses. Thursday will be another comfortable day for late June. Highs will warm to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Beach Haven, NJAtlantic City Press

Weather: Goodbye rain and humidity, hello sunshine and dry air

Bye-bye, humidity and rain. Hello sunshine and good times. High pressure will make its presence known Wednesday and Thursday in the form of dry air and comfortable temperatures. A warm front should make Friday pretty foggy before burning off in time for a mostly dry weekend. I’ll start off with...
EnvironmentWECT

First Alert Forecast: cooler and less humid than usual

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Classic Cape Fear summer heat and humidity will make a comeback in a few days but, for Wednesday and Thursday, your First Alert Forecast features a nice break in these metrics. Enjoy high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s each afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s in between. Skies will feature clouds interspersed with some clearer spells and lower shower chances than Tuesday. Breezes will flow from the northeast with a fresh character. Keep it safe in the 78-degree surf amid two or three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents!
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible; ALERT DAY Thursday

Watch out for two storm chances Thursday, the first in the morning, the second the late-afternoon & evening. The second round is the one we are more concerned with, regarding the severe potential, however this will all depend on how much and how quick we can clear out the morning activity. I do believe it will happen early enough for the atmosphere to get reenergized for the late-day storm threat, which will increase the severe potential for our entire area. Damaging wind and large hail look to be the main threats, along with an isolated tornado, however that threat looks to be very low. As the storms look to be slow-moving, pockets of heavy rain may lead to isolated flooding across the area, as upwards of an inch or greater will be possible for rainfall. Storms will linger into the first half of Friday, with the severe threat shifting south of I-90 Friday.
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

Strong storms possible as active weather pattern begins across SWFL

Heads up, Southwest Florida! The Weather Authority is monitoring the potential for showers and storms heading through the late afternoon and evening timeframe. Our biggest local impacts will be frequent lightning and gusty pockets of wind. Wednesday marks the beginning of a more active rain and storm pattern over the...