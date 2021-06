Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York. As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume... After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.