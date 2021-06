Eddie Alvarez was “surprised” Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, but says that “The Diamond” deserves all of his success. Poirier and McGregor met earlier this year on Fight Island in the rematch between the two longtime rivals. After their first meeting in September 2014 ended with McGregor knocking Poirier out in the first round, many fans thought that the Irishman would get the job done again in the rematch. However, Poirier pulled off the upset when he was able to knock McGregor out in the second round with punches. The two will now meet at UFC 264 this summer in Las Vegas in what is one of the biggest trilogies the UFC has ever put on.