Livingston boss David Martindale has welcomed their loan deal for Liverpool fullback Adam Lewis. Lewis has joined on-loan for the season. Martindale told the club's website: “I am excited to bring a player of Adam's quality in to the club. From the first phone call that led to me researching the player, I have had nothing but positivity about the lad. I really like what I have seen from the footage and the opinions I have had back on the player have all been very good.