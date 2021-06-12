Cancel
MLB

Marlins build lead then hold on to take series against Braves

By Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — It seemed only fitting, expected even, that Jazz Chisholm Jr. would start the action for the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The club was celebrating Bahamian Heritage Night at loanDepot park. Chisholm, the Marlins’ high-energy rookie from Nassau who is quickly making a name for himself around Major League Baseball, worked his way around the basepaths in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves to give the Marlins a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in their 4-2 victory as hundreds of the 8,158 inside the ballpark waved Bahamian flags while wearing his No. 2 jersey.

