Bend, OR

Bend man jailed in online luring case; ’14-year-old girl’ was officer

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
 11 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 25-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed Saturday on several charges, accused of using a social media app to have a sexual conversation with, send explicit photos to and arrange to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl -- but actually was a police officer.

A Bend officer on Saturday identified the man as using the social media app to try to contact someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an officer, Sgt. Joe Pacheco said, adding that the man also agreed to bring marijuana to a meeting.

Officers located the man near the arranged meeting location around 1:45 p.m., but he ran and was caught near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Lafayette Avenue, Pacheco said. He was taken into custody with the help of a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect was found to possess user amounts of cannabis and a Schedule 2 controlled substance, the sergeant said.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of luring a minor for sexual conduct, solicitation, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor, delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and a probation violation.

"This investigation is a reminder that social media platforms are used regularly for adults to try and connect with under-aged individuals," Pacheco said in a news release. "Regular observation of juveniles’ social media accounts is advised, to minimize the likelihood of unwanted contacts from adults."

Bend, OR
Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

