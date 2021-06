The San Francisco Giants will play Game 1 of their short 2-game series against the Los Angeles Angel Stadium of Anaheim, CA, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 09:38 PM (EDT). The Giants are heading to this game looking for a win after winning eight of their last 11 games. San Francisco is one of the hottest teams in the MLB as of late despite not having the strongest offense in the league. The team is on a 46-26 record on the year and sitting 1st in the National League West Division.